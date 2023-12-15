Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entergy

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.