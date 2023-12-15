Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.16.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on EA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,162.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $4,322,889 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.