El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $301.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,307,000 after buying an additional 1,073,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 107,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,723,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

