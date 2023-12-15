Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Editas Medicine from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $23,359,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth about $8,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

