Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $52.20 price target on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.