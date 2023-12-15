Dutch Bros (BROS) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Eating & drinking places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dutch Bros to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $739.01 million -$4.75 million 766.25 Dutch Bros Competitors $3.13 billion $259.98 million 271.18

Dutch Bros’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dutch Bros. Dutch Bros is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

55.7% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Dutch Bros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dutch Bros and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 6 3 0 2.33 Dutch Bros Competitors 169 1002 1259 57 2.48

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus target price of $33.30, suggesting a potential upside of 8.65%. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies have a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Dutch Bros’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dutch Bros has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 0.27% -2.22% -0.59% Dutch Bros Competitors -4.91% -13.63% -0.59%

Risk & Volatility

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dutch Bros’ competitors have a beta of 1.64, suggesting that their average share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dutch Bros competitors beat Dutch Bros on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc. operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

