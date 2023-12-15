DRDGOLD Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DRDGOLD in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRD stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 2,038.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.