Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DOL. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.50.

Dollarama stock opened at C$92.88 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$74.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.81. The stock has a market cap of C$26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

