Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Canada

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$100.50.

TSE:DOL opened at C$92.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$101.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.11. The company has a market cap of C$26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

