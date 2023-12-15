Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

Dollarama Trading Down 4.3 %

DOL stock opened at C$92.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$101.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$97.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

