Dollarama Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.50.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$92.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.11. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$74.36 and a 12-month high of C$101.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

