Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 396,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 298,979 shares.The stock last traded at $24.92 and had previously closed at $24.76.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

