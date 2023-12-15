Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $689.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.53. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

