DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $136.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,432 shares of company stock worth $1,437,477. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,274,541,000 after purchasing an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after purchasing an additional 274,915 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

