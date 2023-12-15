Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $725.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $680.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $767.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $771.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $666.91 and its 200 day moving average is $653.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

