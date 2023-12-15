Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMVT

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,961,670.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.