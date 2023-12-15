Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

AMLX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $995.24 million, a PE ratio of -737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.81.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 47,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,712,000 after acquiring an additional 840,940 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

