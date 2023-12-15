Desjardins Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.44.

MFC opened at C$28.66 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 123.80.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The firm had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

