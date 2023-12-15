Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $675,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $2,266,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.