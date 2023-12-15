Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Dechtman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

