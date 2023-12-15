Dechtman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.70. The company has a market cap of $377.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

