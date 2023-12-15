DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Bird in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

BLBD opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $836.74 million, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

