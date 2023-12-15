Critical Survey: Tharimmune (THAR) and Its Competitors

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) is one of 960 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Tharimmune to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tharimmune and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Tharimmune alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tharimmune 0 0 0 0 N/A Tharimmune Competitors 5482 17284 41647 797 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 70.82%. Given Tharimmune’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tharimmune has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.4% of Tharimmune shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Tharimmune shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tharimmune and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tharimmune N/A -253.81% -179.61% Tharimmune Competitors -1,950.43% -275.22% -32.48%

Risk & Volatility

Tharimmune has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tharimmune’s rivals have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tharimmune and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tharimmune N/A -$8.47 million -0.03 Tharimmune Competitors $2.18 billion $233.03 million -2.04

Tharimmune’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tharimmune. Tharimmune is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Tharimmune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1). It has a research collaboration and product license agreement with Minotaur Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of proprietary targeted biologics. The company was formerly known as Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Tharimmune, Inc. in September 2023. Tharimmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.