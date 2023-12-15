Critical Contrast: HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) versus Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) and HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HORIBA has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mesa Laboratories and HORIBA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A HORIBA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and HORIBA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Laboratories $219.08 million 2.83 $930,000.00 ($0.14) -821.80 HORIBA $2.07 billion N/A $260.89 million $7.21 9.37

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories. Mesa Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HORIBA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Laboratories and HORIBA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Laboratories -0.34% 8.17% 4.88% HORIBA 14.66% N/A N/A

Summary

HORIBA beats Mesa Laboratories on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions. The Clinical Genomics segment develops, manufactures, and sells genetic analysis tools that include MassARRAY system and consumables, including chips, panels, and chemical reagent solutions used by clinical labs to perform genomic clinical testing in various therapeutic areas, such as screenings for hereditary diseases, pharmacogenetics, and oncology related applications. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. This segment also provides testing and laboratory services primarily to the dental industry. The Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and sells automated systems for protein analysis and peptide synthesis solutions. This segment's solutions include protein analysis comprising analysis equipment, CDs, kits, and buffers; and peptide synthesizers that enable customers to automate chemical synthesis of peptides that are used in the creation of peptide therapies, biomaterials, cosmetics, and general research. The Calibration Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets quality control products to measure or calibrate temperature, pressure, pH, and humidity for health and safety purposes in the hospital, medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and various laboratory environments. This segment's products include continuous monitoring systems, dialysate meters and consumables, data loggers, gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment, and torque testing systems. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities. The Environment/Process segment provides flue gas analyzers, water quality measuring devices, air pollution monitoring analyzers, environmental radiation measuring instruments, and process measurement equipment. The Medical segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers, blood cell counters, biochemical testing devices, blood glucose testing devices, as well as coagulation/hemostasis analyzers. The Semiconductor segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, semiconductor contaminant inspection equipment, and residual gas analyzer. The Scientific segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, water quality measuring devices, particle size distribution measuring devices, X -ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/lifetime measurement devices, spectrometer/detectors, and gratings. It also engages in the fund management, software development, and automation software for engine. The company's products are used in arts, entertainment, and recreation; education, research and development, and government institution; food and beverage; energy and environment; health care; industrials; information technology; water; materials; mobility and transport; and waste management applications. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

