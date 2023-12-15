Critical Contrast: ECARX (ECX) versus Its Competitors

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 79 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ECARX to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ECARX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ECARX
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|ECARX Competitors
|194
|1873
|3133
|85
|2.59
Profitability
This table compares ECARX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ECARX
|-32.10%
|N/A
|-34.47%
|ECARX Competitors
|-380.46%
|-222.01%
|-18.14%
Volatility & Risk
ECARX has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ECARX and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ECARX
|$515.70 million
|-$223.18 million
|-4.26
|ECARX Competitors
|$1.82 billion
|$42.51 million
|28.78
ECARX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ECARX peers beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About ECARX
ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.