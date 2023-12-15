Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.09).
CRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.89) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
