Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 246 ($3.09).

CRST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.89) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

LON:CRST opened at GBX 217 ($2.72) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 178.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.32. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 276.80 ($3.47). The company has a market cap of £557.52 million, a PE ratio of 616.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

