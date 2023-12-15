Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $625.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $630.78 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $642.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $279.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

