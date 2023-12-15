Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Trading 3.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $38.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corcept Therapeutics traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.73. Approximately 54,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 712,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CORT. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CORT

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $60,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.