Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $32.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $2,868,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.35.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.20%. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

