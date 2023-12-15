Contrasting SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) & NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) and NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPX Technologies and NIBE Industrier AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Technologies $1.46 billion 3.00 $200,000.00 $0.65 147.69 NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.57 0.77

SPX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NIBE Industrier AB (publ). NIBE Industrier AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Technologies 1.83% 17.33% 8.78% NIBE Industrier AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SPX Technologies and NIBE Industrier AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.9% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SPX Technologies and NIBE Industrier AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 NIBE Industrier AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00

SPX Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Given SPX Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPX Technologies is more favorable than NIBE Industrier AB (publ).

Summary

SPX Technologies beats NIBE Industrier AB (publ) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Warren G-V, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; and collection systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting products under the Genfare, TCI, Flash Technology, Sabik Marine, Sealite, Avlite, and ECS brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products, such as heat pumps, ventilation products and air conditioning, climate control systems, water heaters and accumulator tanks, district heating products, PV panels, domestic boilers, commercial washing machines, and tumble dryers for homes, apartment blocks, hotels, hospitals, and commercial properties. The NIBE Element business area provides various components and solutions for heating and control, which include tubular, aluminum, foil, thick film, PTC, high-power, and ceramic elements, as well as open spirals and tapes, heating cables and jackets, vacuum brazing, heat pump technology, resistors, heat exchangers, temperature sensors, flexible hoses, and control equipment to domestic and household appliances; commercial products and professional kitchens; energy; transport; advanced technology; medicine; and aviation sectors, as well as industrial projects sectors. The NIBE Stoves business area offers free-standing, wood-burning, gas, and electric stoves; heat-retaining products; and chimney systems, as well as accessories. NIBE Industrier AB (publ) was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Markaryd, Sweden.

