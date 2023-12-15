Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 79.4, meaning that its share price is 7,840% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $25.37 million 0.08 -$16.48 million ($13.94) -0.10 Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million 1.23 -$8.13 million ($0.21) -0.67

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bright Mountain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruiter.com Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -108.67% -387.48% -90.88% Bright Mountain Media -92.46% N/A -38.71%

Summary

Bright Mountain Media beats Recruiter.com Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. operates as a digital media company, focuses on digital publishing and advertising technology in the United States and Israel. It engages in content creation and advertising technology development that helps customers connect with targeted audiences. The company owns and operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military and public safety sectors. It also owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers Bright Mountain Network and BrightX, a cloud-based platform that provides additional built-in services, including campaign planning and execution, data integration, optimization, ad placement verification, cross-device targeting, and fraud detection solutions; video content and advertising solutions; and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

