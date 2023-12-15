Contrasting GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) & JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 18.47% 14.78% 8.64% JinkoSolar 3.53% 14.14% 3.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93 JinkoSolar 1 0 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.80%. JinkoSolar has a consensus price target of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.18%. Given JinkoSolar’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and JinkoSolar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $8.11 billion 4.00 $1.45 billion $2.55 23.22 JinkoSolar $12.11 billion 0.14 $89.96 million $8.62 3.86

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JinkoSolar. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLOBALFOUNDRIES, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats JinkoSolar on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 65 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 55 GW for solar cells; and 70 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, and Germany. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

