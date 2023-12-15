Contrasting Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crescent Energy and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.06 billion 0.69 $96.67 million $0.86 13.59 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crescent Energy and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 1 5 1 2.75 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Energy currently has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 44.35%. Given Crescent Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 0.87% 17.35% 3.35% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Carbon Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

