Contrasting Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clikia and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A Integral Ad Science 0 3 8 1 2.83

Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $19.45, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given Integral Ad Science’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Integral Ad Science is more favorable than Clikia.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clikia and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 5.85 $15.37 million $0.05 302.86

Integral Ad Science has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Integral Ad Science 1.87% 1.01% 0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Clikia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. In addition, the company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

