Contrasting Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) & Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lennar and Barratt Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 2 6 11 0 2.47 Barratt Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennar presently has a consensus target price of $134.72, indicating a potential downside of 12.98%. Given Lennar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 11.66% 16.22% 10.87% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Lennar and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lennar pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barratt Developments pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lennar has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Lennar is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lennar and Barratt Developments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $33.67 billion 1.31 $4.61 billion $13.49 11.48 Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.03

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Barratt Developments. Lennar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barratt Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.9% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Lennar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lennar beats Barratt Developments on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

