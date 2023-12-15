Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of CONN opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.28. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 100,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conn’s by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

