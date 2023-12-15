Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.87. Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 83,053 shares traded.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

