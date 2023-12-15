Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.