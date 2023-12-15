Comparing WSP Global (WSPOF) & The Competition

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) is one of 123 public companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WSP Global to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

WSP Global pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. WSP Global pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WSP Global lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSP Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WSP Global N/A N/A 93.03 WSP Global Competitors $1.56 billion $25.82 million 373.71

Analyst Ratings

WSP Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WSP Global. WSP Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WSP Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A WSP Global Competitors 176 1415 3109 76 2.65

WSP Global presently has a consensus price target of $129.80, suggesting a potential downside of 5.83%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 19.09%. Given WSP Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WSP Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of WSP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WSP Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSP Global N/A N/A N/A WSP Global Competitors 0.76% -5.23% 1.98%

Summary

WSP Global rivals beat WSP Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners. The company also provides engineering and consultancy services, such as decarbonisation strategies, digital building design, structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services; and design, operation, and maintenance services, including feasibility studies; and advisory services, such as technical, financial, emission, and environmental issues, as well as engineering design and energy simulations. In addition, it works with and advises governments and private sector in earth sciences and environmental sustainability. Further, the company provides engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, aerospace, automotive, technology, and chemicals industries. Additionally, it offers strategic advisory services comprising planning and advisory, management, and technology and sustainability services. The company was formerly known as GENIVAR Inc. and changed its name to WSP Global Inc. in January 2014. WSP Global Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

