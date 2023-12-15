Comparing Sumitomo Electric Industries (SMTOY) & Its Peers

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sumitomo Electric Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Electric Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Electric Industries Competitors -8.72% -15.41% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Electric Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sumitomo Electric Industries Competitors 328 1259 1770 14 2.44

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 5.09%. Given Sumitomo Electric Industries’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumitomo Electric Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.0% of Sumitomo Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sumitomo Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sumitomo Electric Industries pays out 1.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 118.7% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sumitomo Electric Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Electric Industries N/A N/A 0.81 Sumitomo Electric Industries Competitors $2.58 billion $73.92 million 242.84

Sumitomo Electric Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Electric Industries. Sumitomo Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sumitomo Electric Industries competitors beat Sumitomo Electric Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies. It also provides fiber optics products; fusion splicer and accessories; data center solutions; intelligent transport systems; remote monitoring systems; NanoPlug series; CATV systems; set top boxes; optical transceiver modules, and optical and wireless devices; AirMT, non-contact multi-fiber interconnects; and low profile fiber-array for silicon photonics. In addition, the company offers electronic wires; flexible printed circuits; heat-shrinkable tubings; cladded/plated and electroplated wires; spiral shielded and electronic wires; cross linked fluorine resins; coaxial cables; flat components; plated and alloy wires; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; and RGB laser modules. Further, it provides various energy and environment systems; products for railway and transport machinery; steel wires for springs; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; magnet wires; diamond/CBN grinding wheels; PC steel wires and high-strength shear reinforcement; drills/endmills; CBN/PCD; milling and turning tools; laser optics; and magnesium alloy parts. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Electric Wire & Cable Works and changed its name to Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. in 1939. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

