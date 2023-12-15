Comparing Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Open Text and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $4.48 billion 2.52 $150.38 million $1.29 32.24 ECARX $515.70 million 0.16 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -4.26

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Open Text, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 6.88% 20.74% 5.42% ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Open Text and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 4 3 0 2.43 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Open Text presently has a consensus target price of $45.14, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. ECARX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 342.48%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than Open Text.

Volatility & Risk

Open Text has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.5% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Open Text beats ECARX on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation. It also provides cybersecurity cloud solutions to protect, prevent, detect, respond and quickly recover from threats across endpoints, network, applications, IT infrastructure and data, AI-led threat intelligence; and to protect critical information and processes through threat intelligence, forensics, identity, encryption, and cloud-based application security. In addition, the company offers business network cloud for digital supply chains and secure e-commerce ecosystems including digitize and automate procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes; IT operations management cloud for automation and advancement of IT support and asset management; and analytics & AI cloud solutions that offers artificial intelligence with practical usage to provide organizations with actionable insights and better automation, such as visualizations, advanced natural language processing and understanding, and integrated computer vision capabilities. In addition, it provides application automation cloud, developers cloud, and services. Further, it has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Google Cloud, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Accenture plc, Capgemini Technology Services SAS, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, and Tata Consultancy Services. Open Text Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

