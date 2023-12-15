Comparing LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LCI Industries and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 1 4 3 0 2.25 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

LCI Industries presently has a consensus price target of $110.57, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. XOS has a consensus price target of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 417.24%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 1.29% 3.61% 1.57% XOS -235.33% -108.67% -59.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LCI Industries and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $5.21 billion 0.61 $394.97 million $1.94 64.90 XOS $36.38 million 1.37 -$73.32 million ($13.81) -0.61

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCI Industries beats XOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

