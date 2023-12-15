Comparing BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC) & Its Peers

BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioNexus Gene Lab to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get BioNexus Gene Lab alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNexus Gene Lab $10.93 million -$360,000.00 -33.80 BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors $1.13 billion -$118.96 million -141.69

Profitability

BioNexus Gene Lab’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab. BioNexus Gene Lab is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNexus Gene Lab -29.92% -42.85% -34.09% BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors -3,083.04% -368.01% -35.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A BioNexus Gene Lab Competitors 269 894 1952 32 2.56

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 20.93%. Given BioNexus Gene Lab’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNexus Gene Lab has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

BioNexus Gene Lab beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, Chemrex Corporation Sdn. Bhd., engages in the wholesale of chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Its chemical raw material products used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and instruments. The company, through its subsidiary, BioNexus Gene Lab Sdn. Bhd, is also involved in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.