Comparing AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) & Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV)

AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) and Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AiAdvertising and Savers Value Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AiAdvertising alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiAdvertising -77.61% N/A -325.43% Savers Value Village 2.40% 34.22% 2.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AiAdvertising and Savers Value Village, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiAdvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Savers Value Village has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 58.04%. Given Savers Value Village’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than AiAdvertising.

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of AiAdvertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AiAdvertising and Savers Value Village’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiAdvertising $6.74 million 0.79 -$8.49 million N/A N/A Savers Value Village $1.44 billion 1.95 $84.72 million N/A N/A

Savers Value Village has higher revenue and earnings than AiAdvertising.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats AiAdvertising on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiAdvertising

(Get Free Report)

AiAdvertising, Inc. provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. The company develops solutions that help clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and artificial intelligence. It focuses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, creative design, and web development areas. The company was formerly known as CloudCommerce, Inc. and changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. in August 2021. AiAdvertising, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.