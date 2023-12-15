Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Raised to $58.00 at Pivotal Research

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $179.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

