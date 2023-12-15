Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

CGNT stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 59.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 116,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

