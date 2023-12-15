Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
CGNT stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
