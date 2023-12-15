Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

