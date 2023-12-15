Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $40,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $18.86 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

