Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

CLAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Clarus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $6.07 on Friday. Clarus has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $231.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). Clarus had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.84 million. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is -4.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clarus by 65.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

