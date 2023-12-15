CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 285 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,042 shares of company stock worth $22,208,342 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $483.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

